|
|
Patricia A. Ryder, of Sellersville, PA, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, PA. She was 80.
She was the wife of the late Elton Ryder who died Oct. 7, 2008.
Born in Lansdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late H. Richard and Irene (Kletzing) Frederick. She was a 1956 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, PA.
Patricia was employed by Harleysville Insurance, Harleysville, Pa., for 38 and a half years, retiring as Executive Secretary to the Executive Vice President in 1993. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie. Patricia volunteered for a number of years at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., Pa., in the Oncology & Surgical Short Stay Units. In 2017, she received the Maybelle Peters Award for her service to the hospital. An avid baker, she especially enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and knitting. Patricia was also fond of traveling, particularly to Alaska, Ireland and paddle boating on the Mississippi River. She is survived by a brother, James Frederick, and his wife Joan, of Perkasie, Pa.; four nephews; five nieces; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and her companion, Harvey Leister, of Telford, PA.
Family and friends are welcome to attend her Graveside Services to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 6, 2019, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 1101 West Market Street, Perkasie, PA, as well as a Remembrance Luncheon that will follow at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 733 Ridge Road, Sellersville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
Suess Funeral Home
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019