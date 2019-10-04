|
Patricia Ann Baker passed peacefully on Sept. 26, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side. She was 79.
Patricia was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Nov. 3, 1939 to Eugene J. Plachecki and Pearl C. Grada Plachecki. Patricia is the loving sister to Eugene Thomas Plachecki.
Lawrence Baker was the love of Patricia's life. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. They lived in Perkasie, Pa. Patricia is survived by her six loving and devoted children: Kevin Baker and spouse Edwina from Front Royal, Va., Kimberly Valenzuela and spouse Ricardo from Santa Fe, NM., Carol Baker of Bristol, Pa., Christopher Baker and spouse Anne from Milford Square, Pa., Lorraine Bray and spouse James of Bristol, Pa., and Regina Carosi and spouse Joseph of Bristol, Pa. Patricia and Lawrence have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Patricia earned a BA degree in Education and a MA degree in Special Education, sharing her talent for 25 years at Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf as a special education teacher.
Traveling and quilting were some of Patricia's favorite hobbies, however making memories with her family and friends was what she enjoyed doing most of all. Patricia's love for God was important to her, as she was an active member of St. John the Baptist Parish Community.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Rt. 412, 4050 Durham Rd, Ottsville, Pa., followed by Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church in Patricia's memory. Arrangements by Donahue Funeral Home, Flourtown, Pa.
