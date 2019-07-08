|
|
Patricia A. (O'Donnell) Swirsding passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, with her husband by her side. She was 72.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Swirsding, by her children, John M. Swirsding and Stephen J. Swirsding, along with her brothers, William and Joseph O'Donnell. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Abbey, Camille, Hannah and Chase, as well as many special nephews and nieces.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pat loved helping family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and always loved to have flowers nearby.
Pat was delighted to begin her second career as Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police in Cheltenham Township. After her retirement, she enjoyed her remaining years in Warminster, Pa.
Pat was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, at Craft-Givnish Funeral Home, 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, where the visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by her memorial service at noon. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 8, 2019