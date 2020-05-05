Home

Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Patricia D. Wagner

Patricia D. Wagner Obituary
Patricia D. (Davenport) Wagner of Jamison, Pa., formerly a longtime resident of Warminster, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Frances (Cummins) Davenport.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Wagner; the loving sister of Dolores Myers (Joseph) and the late Frances Enright (Tedd) and Barbara Haase; the aunt of Diane Taylor, Maryann Audet (John), Maureen Drennen (Jack), Joseph Myers (Carolyn) and Christopher Myers (Kathy); and the late Anne Bird. Also surviving are her great nephews, Jeffrey Uhler (Diane) and Brian Uhler (Tracy), and dear friends, Eugene and Eleanor Ott, Mary Grace Oliveri, Nancy and Charles Johnson, and Joanne and Anthony Johnston.

Patricia was a retired employee of Certain Teed Corp.

Due to the Corona-19 Pandemic, her funeral service will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested donations be made to St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2020
