Patricia E. McCombs, daughter of Victor and Elizabeth (Little) Poecher, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 86.
She was born and raised in Peters Corner near Carversville, Pa., and was a member of the New Hope Solebury High School Class of 1952. She lived at various times in Levittown, Pa., St. Thomas, V.I., Lambertville, N.J., and was a resident of Cape Coral, Fla. for 40 years until 2019.
Pat was a vibrant woman who loved family, gardening, the ocean, the beauty of Bucks County and of Florida. She loved to swim, boat and fish in the waters off New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. On a beautiful summer day, she was known to, on a whim, pack up her station wagon with beach gear, her children, and their friends to head "down the shore."
She also was a lover of art and an avid reader. She spent joyful hours taking portraits with her 80mm Mamiya or outdoor shots with her 35 mm Nikon. Her photographs were, at times, a reference for paintings done by artist family members and friends.
Pat was devoted to her jobs in retail furniture both in New Jersey and Florida. Pat also loved working and socializing at various service organizations in both states.
Pat is survived by her children: Lynn Walker (Tom), Mark James "Jim" McCombs (Penny), and Glenn McCombs (Jackie). Pat was a loving Mom-mom to her grandchildren: Matthew Walker (April), Jacob Walker (Hillary), Austin Bubley (Alexandra), Anneka Burgin (Andrew), Hunter McCombs, and Mason McCombs, and great-grandchildren: Quinn, Dax, Grace, and Whitney. She is also survived by her niece and lifelong best friend, Gail Taylor (Roger), as well as other nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Ann Dunston and Anna Catherine (Nancy) Verbeke.
A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, if you please, you may make a contribution in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020