Patricia G. Rigler
Patricia G. Rigler of Hatboro passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was 81.

Patricia was born in Jenkintown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eveline McKeon.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara Wilson and her husband, Allen, and Teri Rigler and her husband, Michael Milanesi, her grandchildren, Benny, Rachel, Holly, Kelly, Lisa, A.J. and Heather, and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Patricia was first a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She took pride in being the Assistant to the Superintendent of Hatboro-Horsham High School for 26 years and at one time Secretary of Hatboro Horsham School Board.

Patricia enjoyed watching BBC TV, Mysteries, reading and most of all crocheting and knitting afghans and hats for many family and friends.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Her interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to the Humane Society, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
11:00 AM
Schneider Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
