Patricia K. (Spositi) Rich went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 71.She was the beloved wife of Bruce E., the devoted mother of Kevan (Zennen Gloria) and Erin Hummel (Clint), and the loving grandmother, known as Yaya, to Madelyn, Logan, Coralie, Tea, Bennet and Emerson. She is also survived by her brothers, Martin (Pat), Lester (Julie) and Mark (Linda), and her aunt, Joan Maxwell.Born in Camden, N.J. in 1949, Pat was the daughter of Martin and Patricia Spositi. Her passion, early on, was to teach young children the 3 R's and the Bible as a way of life. She graduated from Philadelphia College of the Bible and her first employment was with the Salvation Army Day Care in Philadelphia. After teaching for several years she was made the Administrative Assistant for Curriculum. For years she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher at several churches, including Family Bible Church.Pat and Rich were married in August of 1972 and they were a team. Pat and Rich volunteered to work with Family Life Conferences for many years. Pat took a teaching position at Valley Christian School in Huntingdon Valley for 24 years and became known as "The Kindergarten Teacher." She earned a Master's degree at Cairn University and taught as an Adjunct Professor.Patricia was a beloved teacher, lifelong learner and beloved Yaya. She beamed with warmth and calm. She exuded patience, unconditional love and kindness. A consistent giver of wise advice and an encouraging word from the scripture was on her lips. God-fearing, supportive, strong with a bright smile and a contagious laugh. Genuine, selfless, caring, attentive, compassionate, a good listener that could truly hear. Gentile, graceful, merciful and loving of family. She knew what were the important things in life. She had a powerful, but quiet presence and was a woman of true beauty. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.Services are private due to Covid restrictions.Memorial gifts may be made to Valley Christian School, 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.John E. Stiles Funeral Home,Huntingdon Valley