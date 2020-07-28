1/
Patricia K. Rich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia K. (Spositi) Rich went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 71.

She was the beloved wife of Bruce E., the devoted mother of Kevan (Zennen Gloria) and Erin Hummel (Clint), and the loving grandmother, known as Yaya, to Madelyn, Logan, Coralie, Tea, Bennet and Emerson. She is also survived by her brothers, Martin (Pat), Lester (Julie) and Mark (Linda), and her aunt, Joan Maxwell.

Born in Camden, N.J. in 1949, Pat was the daughter of Martin and Patricia Spositi. Her passion, early on, was to teach young children the 3 R's and the Bible as a way of life. She graduated from Philadelphia College of the Bible and her first employment was with the Salvation Army Day Care in Philadelphia. After teaching for several years she was made the Administrative Assistant for Curriculum. For years she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher at several churches, including Family Bible Church.

Pat and Rich were married in August of 1972 and they were a team. Pat and Rich volunteered to work with Family Life Conferences for many years. Pat took a teaching position at Valley Christian School in Huntingdon Valley for 24 years and became known as "The Kindergarten Teacher." She earned a Master's degree at Cairn University and taught as an Adjunct Professor.

Patricia was a beloved teacher, lifelong learner and beloved Yaya. She beamed with warmth and calm. She exuded patience, unconditional love and kindness. A consistent giver of wise advice and an encouraging word from the scripture was on her lips. God-fearing, supportive, strong with a bright smile and a contagious laugh. Genuine, selfless, caring, attentive, compassionate, a good listener that could truly hear. Gentile, graceful, merciful and loving of family. She knew what were the important things in life. She had a powerful, but quiet presence and was a woman of true beauty. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services are private due to Covid restrictions.

Memorial gifts may be made to Valley Christian School, 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Stiles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved