Patricia L. (Falcone) VanLuvanee received her angel wings in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by much love and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Gloria (Braccili) Falcone, as well as her niece and nephew, Marc and Alexis Falcone.
She is survived by her loving husband, Barry L. VanLuvanee, and her three children, Barry J. VanLuvanee and daughter, Maddison; Dawn and Heck Heckenberger and son, Jake, along with her granddog, Elvis; and Michael and Janine (Potts) VanLuvanee and children, Nikki, Michael, and Patrick. She is also survived by her brother, Dominic "Jim" and Carol (Malandra) Falcone and son, Chris and Sheri.
Pat cared for the elderly for many years at Pine Run Health Center. Soon after leaving her dream job, she found another passion in life at the New Britain Food Larder, caring for people in the local community. She spent many hours each Saturday cooking meals for people in need of help at the New Britain Baptist Church, which she attended each and every week.
She loved to sing in the church choir and was known by the group as the "Phantom S'er." She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, supporting them at all their events by being the loudest in the stands. We can still hear her chanting to the other team and refs, "You can't do that!"
Relatives and friends will be received after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the New Britain Baptist Church, 22 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901, where her memorial service and celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the New Britain Food Larder at the church address above.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019