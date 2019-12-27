Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Patricia M. Flynn

Patricia M. Flynn Obituary
Patricia M. Flynn of Warminster, Pa. passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. She was 55.

Patricia was the daughter of the late James and Mary Flynn, the beloved sister of James (the late Linda) and Charles Flynn, and cousin of Nick Karamis (Ashley) and Timothy Karamis (Heidi). Also surviving are five nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at The Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, where her Life Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Patricia's memory.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 27, 2019
