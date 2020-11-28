1/1
Patricia (Sullivan) Meyrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Meyrick (nee Sullivan)
Patricia Meyrick (nee Sullivan), 95, was born in Cardiff, Wales November 23, 1925 and went on to lead a truly interesting life. She entertained friends, family, and strangers alike with her English accent and vignettes of her life story. As a child when the war started, she vividly remembered the blitz, the sound of German bombers overhead, and her little sister Colleen saying "those naughty Germans" as the family fled to the air raid shelter in the park across the street. Her brothers George and Henry were both in the RAF. Near the end of the war, she married Walton Meyrick, who was in the US Army. After the war they lived in Belgium, Paris, and Frankfurt Germany before emigrating to Philadelphia with their two beautiful little daughters Laura and Glynis. She enjoyed sharing stories of her life in Paris and Frankfurt after the war.
Pat was widowed in 1969. After a time, she went to work at Bloomingdales in Willow Grove, managing the bridal registry desk with style, grace, and exquisite taste for many years. She enjoyed her job, and loved to travel, drink a glass of good wine, and decorate. She could complete the Sunday crossword puzzle in ink while preparing a roast beef dinner with Yorkshire pudding and her legendary gravy.
Besides her husband, Pat was predeceased by a daughter Janet who died in infancy.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Hughes (Jerry) and Glynis Meyrick. Her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Antinoro (John), Alexis Evangelista and Lauren McCoy (Jamie) and 8 great grandchildren, Megan, Colin, Rheanna, Ashlyn, Patrick, Carley, Zachery and Matthew.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a charity of your choice.
With her passing on November 26, 2020, another chapter in the story of the world has ended. She is missed with both laughter and tears. Godspeed, Pat.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown, PA. www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved