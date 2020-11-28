Patricia Meyrick (nee Sullivan)
Patricia Meyrick (nee Sullivan), 95, was born in Cardiff, Wales November 23, 1925 and went on to lead a truly interesting life. She entertained friends, family, and strangers alike with her English accent and vignettes of her life story. As a child when the war started, she vividly remembered the blitz, the sound of German bombers overhead, and her little sister Colleen saying "those naughty Germans" as the family fled to the air raid shelter in the park across the street. Her brothers George and Henry were both in the RAF. Near the end of the war, she married Walton Meyrick, who was in the US Army. After the war they lived in Belgium, Paris, and Frankfurt Germany before emigrating to Philadelphia with their two beautiful little daughters Laura and Glynis. She enjoyed sharing stories of her life in Paris and Frankfurt after the war.
Pat was widowed in 1969. After a time, she went to work at Bloomingdales in Willow Grove, managing the bridal registry desk with style, grace, and exquisite taste for many years. She enjoyed her job, and loved to travel, drink a glass of good wine, and decorate. She could complete the Sunday crossword puzzle in ink while preparing a roast beef dinner with Yorkshire pudding and her legendary gravy.
Besides her husband, Pat was predeceased by a daughter Janet who died in infancy.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Hughes (Jerry) and Glynis Meyrick. Her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Antinoro (John), Alexis Evangelista and Lauren McCoy (Jamie) and 8 great grandchildren, Megan, Colin, Rheanna, Ashlyn, Patrick, Carley, Zachery and Matthew.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a charity of your choice
.
With her passing on November 26, 2020, another chapter in the story of the world has ended. She is missed with both laughter and tears. Godspeed, Pat.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown, PA. www.nauglefcs.com
.