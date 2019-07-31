|
Patricia (Silvestri) Rankin passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 81.
She was the wife of the late Arthur Rankin.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Saint Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at Saint Dominic Cemetery.
Full details may be found at the funeral home's web site below.
delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019