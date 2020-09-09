1/1
Patricia Rogers

Patricia Rogers of Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, to join her husband, the late William "Bill" Rogers, in heaven on their anniversary. She was 64.

A graduate of Abington High School, Patty's greatest love in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patricia was the beloved mother of Christina Tierney (Jim) and Brian Rogers (Jerica), and the devoted 'Mom mom' to five grandchildren, Kate, Carolyn and Jack Tierney, and Brayden and McKayla Rogers. She was the daughter of the late Margot and Edward Lahiff of North Hills, Pa., and sister of Mark Lahiff (Cindy) and the late Jeffrey Lahiff (his surviving wife, Robin).

Relatives and friends will be received by her family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. There will be no service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing practices must be observed and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests family and friends celebrate with those that they love in Patty's honor.

To share memories and condolences with Patricia's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
