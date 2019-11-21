|
|
Patricia Rose (Graham) Chapman of Doylestown passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was 74.
Born in Philadelphia, Pattie was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Margaret M. (Higgins) Graham. She graduated from St. Martin of Tours Parish School and Little Flower High School.
After years as a stay-at-home mother and while working full-time, Pattie graduated from Gwynedd-Mercy College with an associate degree. Pattie was a resident of Ivyland for 22 years prior to moving to Doylestown in 2003. We will always remember her passion for politics and love of vacations in Ocean City and Avalon.
Pattie is survived by her three children, Patricia Chapman (David Farbaniec), Bridget Chapman (John Millaway), and Steven "Luke" Chapman; her two sisters, Catherine Macaulay and Mary Duplinsky (James); her brother, Joseph Graham; her three cherished grandchildren, Miranda, Leif, and Quinn; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Pattie was preceded in death by her siblings: Alice Barron, Peggy Dorr, Jeanne Lambert, John Graham, and Charles Graham.
Her family meant everything to her.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gwynedd-Mercy College or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 21, 2019