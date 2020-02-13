Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Historic Stonebrook Farm
475 Deep Run Rd.
Perkasie, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Historic Stonebrook Farm
475 Deep Run Rd
Perkasie, PA
Patrick Andrew Bartol Jr. Obituary
Patrick A. Bartol Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the young age of 53.

He may have been just a carpenter, but he could also fix your truck, cook you dinner, carve a turkey, track an animal, birth a cow, plant a field, tell a good story, capture an audience, make you laugh, build a fire, boost your confidence, fish with his hands, teach a child, give a great gift, make a great Halloween costume, and be the best travel guide for any place you would want to see and much more.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, adventuring, and riding his Harley. He was an avid Grateful Dead listener who traveled with the band when he was young. He had many hobbies and talents, but the sun rose and set around his family; they were the center of his universe.

He will be remembered by his loving wife of 27 years, Julie, his daughter, Amber (Peanut), and sons, Dakota and Wyatt. He is also survived by his parents, Patrick and Elizabeth Bartol, sisters, Lori Bartol and Becki Carey (Jim), and his six nieces and nephews, Matthew, Dalton, Jasper, Kaili, Ayden, and Leandra. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

His memorial service will begin at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Historic Stonebrook Farm, 475 Deep Run Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 13, 2020
