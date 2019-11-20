|
|
Patrick J. Loughery of Hatboro died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was 67.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John J. and Catherine (Wixted) Loughery.
Patrick was the husband of Annamarie (Bickhart) Loughery, and brother of Bud, Robert, Kate, James, Nancy, Eileen and the late Gerry. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 20, 2019