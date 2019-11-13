Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Stover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy L. Stover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy L. Stover Obituary
Patsy Lee (Case) Stover of Gaines, Pa. passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. She was 80.

She was born Jan. 15, 1939, the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Elizabeth C. (Rash) Case.

Patsy worked at the Doylestown Hospital and the former Mercer Medical Center, Trenton, N.J., before retiring to Tioga County. She and her husband, Evan, enjoyed camping across the United States and spending time with their grandchildren.

Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul Evan Stover Jr.; a daughter, Susan L. Young (Russell); a son, Ronald E. Stover (Nadine); and grandchildren, Jacob E. Young, Dylan C. Stover, Teresa A. Stover and Bryce E. Stover. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Logan (Al), and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Case.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Ofner, and her brother, William Case.

At the wishes of the family, there will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To share your fondest memories of Patsy and to sign her guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home,

Wellsboro, Pa.

www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -