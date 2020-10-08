1/
Patti A. Meier
{ "" }
Patti A. Meier of Lumberville, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 63.

A lifelong resident of Bucks County, after raising her family she returned to college and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing as a registered nurse. For over 25 years, Patti was a dedicated employee with the Doylestown Hospital, with many of those years in the Cardiac Cath Lab.

Daughter of the late Harvey and Eleanor Zilli Price, Patti is survived by her husband of 40 years, Scott Meier; her daughter, Katlyn Niwore and her husband, Kenneth; her son, Matthew Meier and his wife, Carrie; her brother, Mickey Price and his wife, Yvonne; five grandchildren, Christopher Niwore, Coulton Meier, Cash Meier, Warren and Leila Jewel; and her niece and nephew, Candice and Brandon Price.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Carversville Cemetery, Carversville, Pa. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St., Lambertville, NJ 08530.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Garefino Funeral Home,

Lambertville, N.J.

www.garefino.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carversville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
October 7, 2020
I did not know Patti for a long time, but for the time I was fortunate enough to call her a friend, I was blessed.
Her personality was always pleasant and she greeted her friends with a smile each time we would meet.
She expressed her love and concern for her family, and always had a kind word for her friends.
I am very sad that she has passed, but she left her legacy and will not be soon forgotten.
The world needs more people like Patti.
May you Rest in Peace, my friend.

My sincere condolences to your entire family and the many friends who will miss you.

Bob Bender
Friend
