Patti A. Meier of Lumberville, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 63.A lifelong resident of Bucks County, after raising her family she returned to college and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing as a registered nurse. For over 25 years, Patti was a dedicated employee with the Doylestown Hospital, with many of those years in the Cardiac Cath Lab.Daughter of the late Harvey and Eleanor Zilli Price, Patti is survived by her husband of 40 years, Scott Meier; her daughter, Katlyn Niwore and her husband, Kenneth; her son, Matthew Meier and his wife, Carrie; her brother, Mickey Price and his wife, Yvonne; five grandchildren, Christopher Niwore, Coulton Meier, Cash Meier, Warren and Leila Jewel; and her niece and nephew, Candice and Brandon Price.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Carversville Cemetery, Carversville, Pa. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St., Lambertville, NJ 08530.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.Garefino Funeral Home,Lambertville, N.J.