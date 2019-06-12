|
|
Paul Bancroft Jr. of Harleysville passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Luke's - Bethlehem.
Born in Lansdale, he was the son of Paul Bancroft Sr. of Barto and the late Jean Bancroft. He attended Boyertown Senior High School and was the founder of PLB Masonary.
Surviving in addition to his father is a step mother, Sandra Bancroft; two children: a daughter, Hannah Bancroft of Barto, and a son, Nathan Bancroft of Harleysville; a sister, Barhea Douglass; step brother, Kevin Strunk, husband of Heather; and step sister, Katie Howells, wife of Walter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 611 Swamp Creek Road, New Berlinville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the ASPCA.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 12, 2019