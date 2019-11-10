|
Paul D. Dougherty of Bethel passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James and Josepha (Brennan) Dougherty.
He is survived by his four children, Jean, Amy, Kathryn, and Paul; many grandchildren; and his partner, Carol D. Mease.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, where visitation with the family will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington Township.
