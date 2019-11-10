Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Dougherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Dougherty Obituary
Paul D. Dougherty of Bethel passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James and Josepha (Brennan) Dougherty.

He is survived by his four children, Jean, Amy, Kathryn, and Paul; many grandchildren; and his partner, Carol D. Mease.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, where visitation with the family will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington Township.

Full obituary information may be found at the funeral home Web site listed below.

Hill Funeral Home,

Rehrersburg, Pa.

www.lammandwitman.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -