Born June 26, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., Paul was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Grimm) Kessler.
Paul grew up on a farm in Richboro, Pa. He worked on his brother Art's dairy farm in Wycombe before going to work at Davis Feed Mill in 1962, where he retired from in 2009.
Paul loved playing softball in his early years. His nickname was "Pappy" and he was quite the pitcher for the team. He was an avid baseball and football fan. His favorite teams were the Dodgers, Phillies, Washington Redskins and Eagles. He also watched NASCAR routing for Jeff Gordon.
Paul enjoyed doing the word puzzles found in the daily newspaper and keeping his yard manicured. He was a member of the Wycombe Baptist Church and also attended the Penn's Park United Methodist Church throughout his lifetime.
He was the beloved husband of the late Norma "Susie" (DeNio) and Clara (Posnett-Conner); devoted father of Cynthia Kessler, Brenda Kessler and adopted granddaughter Jessica Kessler; dear brother of the late Art Kessler and Eleanor Michener; loving grandfather of Ashley, Shaina, Samantha, Paul, Adam, Amanda and husband Zachary, and Adriana; and cherished great-grandfather of Sofia and Sawyer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to follow. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 18, 2019