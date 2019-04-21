|
|
He was the beloved husband of the late Norma "Susie" (DeNio) and Clara (Posnett-Conner); devoted father of Cynthia Kessler, Brenda Kessler and adopted granddaughter Jessica Kessler; dear brother of the late Art Kessler and Eleanor Michener; loving grandfather of Ashley, Shaina, Samantha, Paul, Adam, Amanda and husband Zachary, and Adriana; and cherished great-grandfather of Sofia and Sawyer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to follow. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.
Send condolences to the web site listed below.Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019