Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
View Map
Paul E. Kessler


Paul E. Kessler Obituary
He was the beloved husband of the late Norma "Susie" (DeNio) and Clara (Posnett-Conner); devoted father of Cynthia Kessler, Brenda Kessler and adopted granddaughter Jessica Kessler; dear brother of the late Art Kessler and Eleanor Michener; loving grandfather of Ashley, Shaina, Samantha, Paul, Adam, Amanda and husband Zachary, and Adriana; and cherished great-grandfather of Sofia and Sawyer.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to follow. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Richboro, Pa.

Send condolences to the web site listed below.

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
