Mr. Paul Francis Miller, known to all as "Pete," passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Lewes, Del. due to complications associated with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Pete enjoyed a home with his wife, Kim "Rocky" in Long Neck, Del. since 2008, but was a longtime upper and central Bucks resident and returned frequently to his native county.
Pete was born April 27, 1941 to Paul and Olga (Smulligan) Miller and was raised in Croydon, Pa. He graduated from Delhaas High School in 1958 and went on to study music with an emphasis on violin performance while at Temple University.
A talented man with an active mind, his working life reflected varied interests. Among many other endeavors, Pete was a skilled stone mason. He also spent time as a field technician with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, collecting many stories of adventures in fisheries sampling in the Delaware River basin. For many decades he was in the antiques business through furniture refinishing and the auction/flea market trade. He operated antique stores, including the Peddler's Nook in Durham, Pa.
Pete was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed passing on those pursuits to his son. All who met him immediately knew his abiding sense of humor and irreverent approach to life. He was a free spirit who believed enjoyment of our time together on Earth was more important than any trappings of society.
Pete is survived by his wife, Rocky; his daughter, Paula Hackett of Harleysville, Pa.; son, Jason of Crownsville, Md.; and grandsons, Owen and Graham of Crownsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Olga "Honey" Slatylak.
He is dearly missed by those that loved him.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the New Goshenhoppen Park, 639 W. Third St., East Greenville, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019