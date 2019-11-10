Home

Schneider Funeral Home
Paul J. Romeo Obituary
Paul J. Romeo, of Warrington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

Paul was the beloved husband of the late Michele M. Romeo with whom he had shared 51 years of marriage.

Paul was born in Abington, Pa., a son of the late Cosimo and Emma Romeo.

Paul was the owner and operator of Paul J. Romeo Automotive and repair shop for over 25 years. He was viewed by many as a fair and honest business man with a kind heart. He is referred to by his daughters as the best father in the entire world. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather always putting his family before himself.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Michele L. Shaffer (David), Donnamarie R. Morelli (Vincent) and Katherine R. Cosgrove (Paul); four grandchildren, Zachary and Ava Marie Morelli and Karly and Emma Cosgrove; a brother, Ralph D. Romeo (Regina) and a sister, Francine R. Strollo.

Paul is preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Arnold.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, Nov. 15 after 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro and to attend his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Corner of Easton Road (611) and County Line Roads. His interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 10, 2019
