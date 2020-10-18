1/1
Paul Kirkpatrick
Paul Kirkpatrick of Warminster, Pa. passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health. He was 79.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clayton and Virginia (Best) Kirkpatrick. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Gressel) Kirkpatrick and father of John (Cheryl) Coulter, Denise (Steve) Maleno and Patty (Jason) Morgan.

Also surviving is his brother Raymond Kirkpatrick, eight grandchildren and his dog Hannah, who was his faithful companion.

Paul was a veteran serving proudly in the United States Army and a member of the Motorcycle Breakfast Club in Richboro.

As per request by Paul, his funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org in Paul's memory.

Decker Funeral Home

Warminster, Pa.

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
October 16, 2020
I met Paul joining the motorcycle club a few years ago. Was amazed how he didn't let the cold weather bother him said he was from upstate New York and Pennsylvania cold was nothing. I enjoyed his stories of working on the old 40's and 50's trucks and cars as a mechanic. His place at the morning table after our morning motorcycle rides will be missed. God bless Paul, rest in peace.
Jim Vincenti
Friend
