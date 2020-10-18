Paul Kirkpatrick of Warminster, Pa. passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health. He was 79.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clayton and Virginia (Best) Kirkpatrick. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Gressel) Kirkpatrick and father of John (Cheryl) Coulter, Denise (Steve) Maleno and Patty (Jason) Morgan.
Also surviving is his brother Raymond Kirkpatrick, eight grandchildren and his dog Hannah, who was his faithful companion.
Paul was a veteran serving proudly in the United States Army and a member of the Motorcycle Breakfast Club in Richboro.
As per request by Paul, his funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
in Paul's memory.
Decker Funeral Home
Warminster, Pa.