|
|
Paul M. Panikowski passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. He was 72.
Beloved husband of the late Irene Mary Panikowski; father of Paul K. Panikowski.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. at St. David Church, 316 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Int. Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 East Erie Ave, Phila., PA 19134 www.pspca.org.
Wetzel & Son
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019