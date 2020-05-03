|
|
Paul Merrill Mulholland, born June 1, 1936, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was 83.
He is survived by his wife, Christine, and his two sons, Paul Jr. and Douglas.
Paul loved life and wanted to experience all it had to offer. He loved all Philadelphia sports and could celebrate or criticize the teams as only a true fan could.
He possessed a thirst for knowledge that seemed unbound. He read voraciously about all subjects and maintained a keen interest in everything from history to poetry, war and exploration. He had knowledge of everything and could talk about anything.
He was always the man that anyone could turn to for confidence, suggestion, or solace. He understood what it meant to be a man of principle and virtue; qualities that he would convey to family and strangers alike. He was the type of man that would inspire one to always take the most righteous path and defined everything you could ask for in a husband, a father, and a friend. His presence will be missed, but never forgotten.
Paul's Life Celebration services will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Leaver-Cable Funeral Home in Buckingham, followed by his funeral service at 12 p.m. Friends and family are welcome, social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Doylestown American Legion Post 210 are appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020