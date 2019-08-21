|
Paul N. "Duke" Garvin of North Wales, Pa. died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at his home. He was 82.
Paul was born June 11, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Paul Garvin and the late Grace (Ward) Garvin.
He was the loving husband of Suzanne (Dorner); the beloved father of Vicki Volpe (Victor), Kim Dean (John), Jeff Garvin (Diane), and Traci Santos (Dave); dear brother of the late Judy Hausler; beloved grandfather of Christen, Holly, Rachel, Anthony, Andrew, Jessica, Mackenzie, Julia, Sydney, and Aislynn; and beloved great-grandfather of Ava, Emmy, Lucas, Rory, and Harrison.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. No interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148, .
Angelone Funeral Home, Inc.,
Willow Grove
www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2019