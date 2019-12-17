|
Paul P. Jablonski of Warminster passed away at The Bridges of Warwick on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, following a long illness. He was 80 years old and the husband of Joyce (Wilhelm).
Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., he was the son of the late Julius and Victoria (Rzeznik) Jablonski.
Mr. Jablonski enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school, serving four years and earning an Honorable Discharge. He worked his way through college, earning a BBA from Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y., and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.
General Electric (GE) hired him for their well known three-year Business Training Course, after which he worked at GE's headquarters in Electronics Park, Syracuse, N.Y. Mr. Jablonski also was hired by E. l. DuPont in Wilmington, Del. and Belle, W.Va. to rewrite their Cost Accounting Procedures Manual. His employment by the Federal Government's Office of the U.S. Trustee as Bankruptcy Analyst moved the family to Warrington, Pa. in 1989. He was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association.
Mr. Jablonski had a special passion for baseball (N.Y. Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies). Moving to a retirement community in Warminster in 2016, he and his wife enjoyed the friendship of new neighbors who were very supportive and helpful to them. He also enjoyed meeting the many pet dogs he encountered while walking in the community before his illness.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joyce (Wilhelm); his son, Mark W. Jablonski (Rosann Nardini, fiancée) of Chalfont, Pa.; his godson and cousin, Mark Prahl of Upton, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, John P. Jablonski, and sister, Judith Klimchak.
His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. lnterment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Jablonski's name may be made to: Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
