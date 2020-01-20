|
|
Paul S. Yoder of Quakertown passed away Jan. 16, 2020, in his home. He was 69
Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lloyd "Poppy" and Viola (Sell) Yoder.
He was a 1969 graduate of Pennridge High School and received an associate degree in criminal justice from Bucks County Community College.
A Marine, Paul served during the Vietnam War. He was an automotive salesman for various Chevrolet dealerships in Bucks and Lehigh Co. Paul received top salesman recognition from a number of dealerships and Chevrolet.
An active member of Quakertown Fire Co. #1, he currently was a fire police Lieutenant and former Captain.
His hobbies were riding his motorcycle, taking rides in his 1966 Corvette and going to car shows.
He attended Zion Mennonite Church, Souderton.
Paul is survived by two sons, Steven Paul, wife Crystle and Kyle Robert, wife Jen; brothers, Dale (Nicki), Raymond, Robert (Beverly), David; sisters, Lillian (Charles) Walton, Sumi (Gordon Craig) Gerhart; two sisters-in-law, and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings Charlotte (her husband Chuck), Frank, Scott, Leon, & Jack.
A memorial service will be held Thurs., January 23, 1 p.m. in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd, Quakertown with a calling hour preceding noon to 1 pm. Interment will follow in Sellersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to QFC #1, PO Box 398, Quakertown, PA 18951 or the American Kidney Fund, 11521 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Services
www.NaugleFCS.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 20, 2020