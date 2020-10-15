Solebury Twp.: Paul W. Heath, 60 passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at the Briarleaf Nursing Home.



A lifelong resident of Solebury Twp., Paul was a familiar face at both Heath's Service Station and Heath's Auto Parts Store which his late father and mother owned.



Son of the late Paul R. "Pete" Heath and Doris Schermerhorn, and brother of the late Billy Heath, he is survived by his Uncle Robert Heath, Sr. and many cousins that loved him dearly.



"There are some that bring a light so great into this world, that even after they have gone, that light remains."



Paul was that great light to his family. He had a smile that made his light shine brighter and his laugh warmed your heart. He had a deep love and connection to Heath's service station, taking rides in the tow truck, and as all Heath's do, he had a love for rides in the jeep. He had the memory of an elephant and a stubbornness that no one could match. Paul loved with his whole heart and he loved his family more than anything. He never missed a family celebration.



His light will always shine within his family.



A graveside service will be privately held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Garefino Funeral Home in Lambertville.



Garefino Funeral Home,



Lambertville



