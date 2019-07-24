Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Paul Williamson Obituary
Paul Williamson passed July 20, 2019.

Born Feb. 28, 1987, he was 32 years old. A 2005 graduate of CB South, Paul loved his family, friends, music, cars and sports. A die-hard Philadelphia fan, he followed the Sixers and the Eagles religiously. He loved cooking for friends and family and adored a good book. Loved by all, those close to him remember his good heart and gentle soul.

For the last 15 years, Paul fought a brave battle with addiction. Addiction affects the whole family and his family fought with him and for him every day. We saw glimmers of hope, but the disease dominated. Paul finally found peace; his war ended. We will miss and love him forever.

Paul is survived by his parents, Deborah and Ted Williamson of Doylestown; his brother, Matthew Williamson (Alexandra); nephew, Colin, and niece, Sydney; his grandparents, Carole and Ted Williamson Sr.; grandmother, Marie Sweeney; uncle, Glen Sweeney; aunts, Alana Patterson and Andrea Gregory (Gary); Aunt Mary and Uncle Tony Notorfrancesco; and his many cousins.

Paul's family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison. Paul's funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E. Court St., Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's name to Aldie Counseling Center (www.aldie.org) in Doylestown to help others fight addiction.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019
