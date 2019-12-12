|
Pauline E. Reichert, formerly of Warminster, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was 100.
Born in Clarence, Pa., she was one of 13 children born to the late Joseph and Mary (Shutika) Puhalla.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Reichert and loving mother of Joan Yamrich of Souderton. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie and Jaclyn, and her five great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 County Line Road, Hatboro. Interment will be held privately.
Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019