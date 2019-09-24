|
|
Pauline E. Roecker of Southampton died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Southampton Estates. She was 91.
She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Raymond H. Roecker.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George Nicholas and Amelia Stratton Bieri.
Pauline was a longtime resident of Bucks County, residing in Richboro, Warminster, and Southampton. She also lived in Howard and Harford Counties, Maryland and called home the many places she lived while her husband was active military.
Pauline throughout her life supported and participated in many organizations by volunteering her time and talents. She was the President of the Retired Officer's Wives Club at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station and was active with the Toys for Tots Campaign for many years.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening and home decorating. Pauline always enjoyed wearing a great pair of flip flops no matter the time of the year or the prevailing weather. Her true passion in life was the quality times she spent with her family and friends. Pauline was a true inspiration to all and impacted so many people. She will be truly missed by all who came to know and love her.
Pauline is survived by her children, Raymond H. Roecker Jr. and his wife, Sarah Jane, of Douglassville, Susan Roecker and her husband, Ronald Frampton, of Tilghman, Md., Ronald H. Roecker and his wife, Justine, of Crystal River, Fla., Paulette Visceglia and her husband, Joseph, of Vero Beach, Fla., R. Paul Roecker and Mark Dray of Winter Park, Fla., Tammy Glover and her husband, Scott, of Delta, Pa., and Nancy Roecker-Coates of Ambler. Pauline is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Future interment with her late husband, Raymond, will be held in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to Pediatric AIDS Foundation at www.pedaids.org or by mail at 1140 Connecticut Ave. N.W., Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036, or to the Boumi Shriners to help children with burns at Boumi Temple Transportation Fund, 5050 King Ave., Rosedale, MD 21237, 410-391-6400.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 24, 2019