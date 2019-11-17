|
|
Pauline S. Yoder, formerly a lifelong resident of Sellersville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was 101.
She was the beloved wife of the late Fred M. Yoder for 73 years until his death in 2013.
Born in Richlandtown to the late Elmer and Bertha (Kober) Stull, Polly was the oldest of eight children, seven of them girls.
Primarily a homemaker when her children were young, Mrs. Yoder, in later years, had been employed as a cafeteria worker in the Pennridge School District.
She was a life member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Sellersville, where she had served on the Altar Care Committee, and, with her husband, as a greeter and a Care Visitor to shut-ins.
Pauline had also volunteered for many years with the Grand View Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and at the Lutheran Community at Telford.
Polly was always athletic and, with her husband, was one of the founding members of the World War II era Sell-Perk Bike Club, a local young adult social group. Also a talented baker, she was known for her great pies.
Polly and Fred had loved traveling, including trips throughout the United States, Europe, Scandinavia, and Japan.
Always insightful and intelligent, Pauline maintained a patient, kind, and loving attitude toward life until her last days.
Mrs. Yoder is survived by her two children, Danna Yoder Vroman and her husband, Richard, of Suffolk, VA and Robert Durrell Yoder and his wife, Lana, of New Bern, NC; five grandchildren, Jonathan Vroman, Kirsten Vroman, Kane Yoder, Robert Yoder, and Jayson Yoder; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bertha "Bertie" Jones, Shirley Hartzell, and Janet Svoboda; a brother, John Stull, and his wife, Dorothea "Dot;" and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Solliday, Evelyn Detweiler, and Elma Benner.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Luther Rose Chapel of the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969, where a visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service.
A public interment will be held prior to all services on Saturday, November 23, in Sellersville Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Community at Telford at the address above, with a memo note to the Benevolent Fund.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019