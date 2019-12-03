|
|
Peggy Ernst, devoted loving mother, friend and coworker went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She is survived by her children John Beattie Jr. Donna Clark and Carol Beattie and six wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild whom she adored.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. Ernst, her mother Verna Frederick and her father John Shade.
Peggy was a graduate of the Lansdale business school and after raising her family had a career in real estate, was an account manager of a small company and in her later years enjoyed working at Bucks County Courthouse in the adult probation department and then part time as a scanner.
Peggy was known and loved for her caring nature, sense of humor, and her enthusiasm for fun and laughter. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren celebrating them in her life. She was blessed to be able to enjoy her family this summer at a family wedding. When she wasn't with her family she loved horse racing at Saratoga, gardening and cooking.
Her family welcomes all those who were touched by her love of life to gather 9:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown for a visitation followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Bucks County SPCA at www.bcspca.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019