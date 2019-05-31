|
|
Peggynan Turner Klock Dunn of Quakertown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. She was 73.
Born Oct. 1, 1945 in Fountain Springs, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Turner and Susanne (Fisher) Gardy.
Peggy graduated from Ashland Area Joint High School in 1963 and later Peirce College with an associate degree in Business Administration. She worked as a legal secretary in administration for many years. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and Order of Eastern Star.
She loved to travel and lived in Costa Rica for some time, where she taught English. She enjoyed horseback riding and has won many awards, including Best in Shows.
Along with her parents, preceding Peggy in death was her husband, Jonathan Dunn in 1998.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Klock of Quakertown, Pa.; sons, David "Chip" Klock of Chalfont, Pa. and Jimmy Dunn of Pasadena, Md.; cousins, Susann, wife of John Wertz and family of Newtown, Pa., and Debbie Paskey of Virginia; grandchildren, Christian, Kendra, and Sydney Jackson; and her best friend, Shirley Kaminski and family. Many other friends also survive.
Special thanks from the family to Dr. Bruce Richmond and caretaker, Mitzie Vilton, for all they have done.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 901 Centre Street, Ashland, Pa., with Rev. Allen Helwig officiating. Interment will be at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, Pa.
Visit the funeral home's web site below or find them on Facebook @heizenrothfamilyfuneralhomes.
Charles Heizenroth III, Supervisor
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc.,
Ashland, Pa.
www.kullfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2019