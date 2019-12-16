|
Peter "Pete" BeeBee, a longtime resident of Roslyn, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 78.
Peter was born March 6, 1941, in Abington, to Norman H. and Violet (Tunstead) BeeBee of Glenside.
Peter was a graduate of Abington High School, Class of 1958, and a 1971 graduate of LaSalle College with a degree in Business Management.
Peter was a devoted father and involved in his sons sports activities and could frequently be seen on the sidelines cheering and videotaping the games. He also was involved in the YMCA father-son program called "Y Indian Guides." He worked in the rail car division of the Budd Company in Philadelphia, as a production supervisor. He also worked in Yonkers, N.Y., to rebuild subway cars for the New York Transit Authority.
Peter was involved in woodworking as a hobby and amassed quite a collection of woodworking tools. Peter enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and lived the dream when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.
Peter is survived by his wife, Susan (Smith) of Roslyn; his sons, Brian (Kimberly), David (Jennifer), and Everett (Amy); grandsons, Bryan, Michael (Stephanie), Will, Nicholas, Erik, Kevin, and Jason; granddaughters, Emma, Abby, and Nicole; a great-granddaughter, Violet Rose; a brother, Richard E., and a sister, Ellen Jane Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Book of Remembrance at the above named church.
