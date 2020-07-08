Peter Glenn Bostock of Bryn Athyn passed into the spiritual world on July 5, 2020. He was 88.
Beloved husband of Rosanne M. Devoted father of Kent, Bruce, Glenn, Peter D., David Grubb, Dara Murray and Rachel Popescu. Grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of two. Peter was born to Madeline Glenn and Edward C. Bostock in Bryn Athyn, Pa. After college Peter married Claire Campbell and they had four boys. In 1993 he married Rosanne Morgan Bowman and was a stepfather to David, Dara and Rachel. He graduated from the Academy of the New Church Boys School, where he won the Sons Medal for leadership. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, N.Y. with the degree of Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. He had a varying career beginning with General Electric.
One of his assignments there was to work on the first space ship tracking system for NASA, so he could actually be called a "rocket scientist." He left GE to take a position in the Pitcairn Company, where he headed several of their holding companies.
His proudest achievement was with Scott Environmental of Plumsted, Pa., which was instrumental in solving the smog problem in Los Angeles. He and a partner started an elevator mechanical/maintenance company. Peter had his own HVAC business and did consulting in business management. Most Importantly he worked closely with the Philadelphia Lord's New Church on a law suit, which entailed several trips to Africa to work with the Zulus and Basutos. He finished out his career developing a sewage collection system in Bryn Athyn.
During these years he built and sailed a Tahiti Ketch, took many photographs, and collected family data which filled three notebooks. He was a lifelong faithful member of the General Church of the New Jerusalem and was an active member in the community.
His memorial service will available Online ONLY! Log on at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at www.brynathynchurch.org
. The Reverend Thomas Rose will officiate from the Bryn Athyn Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bryn Athyn Church would be appreciated.
Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingson Valley, Pa.