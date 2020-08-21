1/1
Peter J. Urban Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Joseph Urban Jr., a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Peter was the son of the late Peter Joseph Urban Sr. and Rose Malloy Urban.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II at the young age of 17, and served as a turret gunner and aviation electronics technician through 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He was employed by ADT as an electrician for many years and, after his retirement, started a home improvement business with his eldest son.

Peter loved nothing more than spending time with his family and sharing his wisdom with his grandchildren. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening, boating, listening to music, and anything WWII-related.

Peter is survived by his wife, Annette (Szymanski), with whom at the time of his passing were one month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary, his sister, Rita Bernhardt, and children, Anita (Fred), Patricia (Joseph), Marci Bennett (Christopher), and John (Lori). He was the loving grandfather of Diana, Peter, Jordyn, Nathan, Colin, Justin and Anna, and great-grandfather of Michael, Brynley and Zachary.

He was preceded in death by his son, Peter Joseph Urban III, and great-grandson, Owen Michael Gosciniak.

A private interment with full military honors will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved