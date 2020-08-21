Peter Joseph Urban Jr., a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was 93.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Peter was the son of the late Peter Joseph Urban Sr. and Rose Malloy Urban.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II at the young age of 17, and served as a turret gunner and aviation electronics technician through 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He was employed by ADT as an electrician for many years and, after his retirement, started a home improvement business with his eldest son.



Peter loved nothing more than spending time with his family and sharing his wisdom with his grandchildren. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening, boating, listening to music, and anything WWII-related.



Peter is survived by his wife, Annette (Szymanski), with whom at the time of his passing were one month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary, his sister, Rita Bernhardt, and children, Anita (Fred), Patricia (Joseph), Marci Bennett (Christopher), and John (Lori). He was the loving grandfather of Diana, Peter, Jordyn, Nathan, Colin, Justin and Anna, and great-grandfather of Michael, Brynley and Zachary.



He was preceded in death by his son, Peter Joseph Urban III, and great-grandson, Owen Michael Gosciniak.



A private interment with full military honors will be held at a later date.



