Peter P. Hartkorn Jr. of Jamison, Pa. passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. He was 67.



He was the son of Peter P. Hartkorn Sr. and Dale J. (Cleveland) Hartkorn.



In addition to his beloved wife, Denise R. (Dare) Hartkorn, Peter is survived by his children, Peter P. Hartkorn III (Jennifer) of Doylestown and Renee Lynn Hartkorn of Jamison, his grandchildren, Alyssa R. Hartkorn, Kira Hartkorn and Emily Curran, his brother, Jacob W. Hartkorn of Pennsburg, sisters, June M. (Hartkorn) Brauer (Charles) of Hilltown and Kathryn A. (Hartkorn) Shea (Brian) of Paxtonville, and his sister-in-law, Linda (Losinger) Hartkorn of Warwick.



Peter was preceded in death by his parents, his children, John G. Hartkorn and Angie Hartkorn, and his brother, Timothy Hartkorn.



Peter was born May 24, 1953. In 1967 he went to work as a laborer with the family Masonry business, J. Hartkorn & Sons. He graduated from Central Bucks East High School in 1971.



In 1973 he married his high school sweetheart, Denise. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18th. In 1975 they brought their beautiful son into the world, and in 1978 their beautiful daughter. From 2004 to 2010 he had a store in Furlong in the big red barn, "Country Collage". After the store closed he continued to sell Iron on his website and on eBay, and went to work as a landscaper until he recently got sick.



Pete enjoyed playing games (most especially cards), long motorcycle rides, fishing, music, and learning new things, but mostly he enjoyed people, including a good discussion about what you are passionate about. Pete has many longtime friends that he loved spending time with.



Today, don't take for granted the breath in your lungs, use it to laugh.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to Covid.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" transplant department, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.



