Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Philip A. Gisondi

Winters and Gina (Edward) Barnhart; dear brother of Jennie (late Gerry) Adasavage, Anthony Gisondi, and Augustine (Janet) Gisondi; beloved grandfather of Abigail, Ethan, Chase, Owen, and Madison; also survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tues. evening, Dec. 3, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Angelone Funeral Home, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. There will also be a viewing on Wed. morning at the Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, from 9:30 to 10:30 am., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.

Angelone Funeral Home

www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019
