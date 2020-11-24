Philip A. Reid
Philip A. Reid passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. He was 58.
Philip grew up in Warminster, born to Kathryn (Hannigan) and the late Allan Reid. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn; his brother, Gregory; son, Scott; and his loving girlfriend and best friend, Michelle Pena. Philip was preceded in death by his father, Allan, and his brothers, Allan and Scott.
Phil was an avid sports fan on all levels, he loved Philadelphia's college and professional teams. Throughout his life he enjoyed reading about all sports nationwide and read the sports and news pages cover to cover as a daily routine.
As a young adult, Phil attended the Umpire Training School, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Upon graduation, Phil was selected to become a Professional Umpire and entered the MLB Umpire Development program. Phil had the opportunity to umpire many Minor League games and All Star Games. Additionally, he volunteered to work during the Major League Baseball Spring Training Seasons in Florida. During those seasons, Phil worked games between several major league teams. He was behind the plate calling the games for future Hall of Fame pitchers, MLB players and Team Managers.
Phil had a long career in the Automobile and Commercial Trucking parts business. He worked for several years as a Parts Technician for Del-Val International Trucking, Inc. until his passing. His great reputation was a reflection of his hard work, technical expertise and good nature.
Phil was proud of his work, dedicated, loved, and respected by many throughout his industry.
Relatives and friends are invited to Philip's Life Celebration services on Sat. Nov. 28, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the Reid family has requested donations be sent to https://gogetfunding.com/philreid/
to help offset expenses accrued throughout Philip's Illness and passing.
Condolences may be sent to the Reid family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
