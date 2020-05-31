Philip H. Angle of Bethlehem, Pa., formerly of Doylestown, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Saucon Valley Manor - Hellertown. He was 91.He was the husband of Mildred Arolyn (Apgar) Angle.Philip was born in Houtzdale, Pa. on May 5, 1929 to the late William and Margaretta (Snow) Angle. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army.He earned a Bachelor's in Education and History from Shippensburg State College and a Master's degree from Temple University. Philip worked as a history teacher and track coach at Central Bucks West High School. He was a member of Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, Pipersville.He loved the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles.In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by his children, Ruth E. Smith (Barry) of Bethlehem, Janice E. Angle of Bethlehem, Matthew W. Angle of Warrington, Martha J. Lowney (Michael) of Barto, and Christine E. Angle of Allentown; his brother, Clyde A. (Beverly) of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and two twin great grandsons.He was preceded in death by his son, Walter Angle, and his sisters, Sara Jane Custer and Dorothy Lacey.Services will be announced at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 7028 Easton Rd, Pipersville, PA 18947.Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at the funeral home's web site below.Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.,Hellertown, Pa.