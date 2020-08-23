1/1
Philip M. Simon III
Philip M. Simon III went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie (Kapp); and his four children, Beth Bromm (Fred), Rosemarie "Ree" Shivers (Paul), Philip M. Simon IV (Monica) and Doug Simon. He is also survived by nine grandchildren (and six grand-in-laws); and seven greatgrandchildren.

Phil graduated from Lower Moreland High School, Class of 1952, then served two years in U.S. Army, serving 18 months in Itazuke Air Base, Japan, patrolling perimeter of the base with radar computer controlled anti-aircraft. After the Army, Phil worked on screw machines at Standard Press Steel and Penn Engineering. In 1971 Buckingham Twp. formed a police department and Phil became a patrolman serving until retirement in 1996. After retirement from the Buckingham Police department, Phil began P&R Crafts with wife Rosemarie making wooden items for shows. After giving up participating in craft shows, he continued making lawn nativities, toys and baby rocking horses for friend's little ones. He likes working in his vegetable garden and loved mowing lawn. In his younger years he liked to go to Daytona 500 and following NASCAR racing, roller skating, ice skating, being band parent for his children at CB EAST. Phil was a member of Warrington Fellowship Church for over 55 years, serving as a Deacon/Elder and as a boy's brigade leader.

Services and Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warrington Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 147, 1455 Cooper Lane, Warrington, PA 18976.

To share your fondest memories of Phil, please visit the website below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2020.
