Phillip Snyder
Phillip Snyder passed away on September 27, 2020 in Acworth GA and is home with his Lord and Savior.

Phill was born in Doylestown PA. and resided for most of his life in Danboro PA. He was a welder, landscaper and glassblower.

He recently resided in NC and GA. Phill was an amazingly kind man who will be greatly missed. He had a passion for helping the homeless and counseling prisoners. Phill is survived by his wife Karen (Greb) Snyder, his children Sarah Foulk (Mike) and Carl Snyder (Mike) and three grandchildren – Jacob, Lilly and Rosemary. He is also survived by his siblings Bob, Jane, Gary and Bryan and many nieces and nephews.

Service at Logan Park Pavilion, Acworth GA on Wednesday, October 7th. Greeting at 6:30 p.m. Service at 7 p.m. Please be prepared for any weather.

Share a Memory at: https://www.leafcremation.com/obituaries/Phillip-David-Snyder?obId=18472546#/obituaryInfo.

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
