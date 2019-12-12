|
Philomena E. Latzko of Willow Grove passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Arden Courts in Warminster. She was 89.
"Phyllis," as she was affectionately known by to her family and friends, was born July 1, 1930 to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Feeney) Clarke in Lucan, Ireland.
She was the wife of the late Walter J. Latzko, "Walt," who passed away in 2017.
Phyllis grew up in Ireland and then moved to England. It was in England where she met her husband, Walt, while in the U.S. Air Force. They were then married in Tangier, Morocco in North Africa. After returning to the U.S., they settled in Philadelphia.
She was a homemaker who cared for her family dearly. She enjoyed working for the Abington School District for many years. Phyllis loved reading books, knitting, gardening, and hosting family gatherings.
Phyllis is survived by two sons, Gary W. Latzko and Patrick J. Latzko (Connie), and was preceded in death by one son, Mark J. Latzko. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gloria, her grandchildren, Christina (Jeremy), David, and Chelsey, and great grandchildren, Mia, Jacob, Ryan, and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Noel, Ned, Valentine, Terry, and Joan.
Relatives and friends are invited to Phyllis' Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be made to the at .
