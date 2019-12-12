Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Latzko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena E. Latzko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philomena E. Latzko Obituary
Philomena E. Latzko of Willow Grove passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Arden Courts in Warminster. She was 89.

"Phyllis," as she was affectionately known by to her family and friends, was born July 1, 1930 to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Feeney) Clarke in Lucan, Ireland.

She was the wife of the late Walter J. Latzko, "Walt," who passed away in 2017.

Phyllis grew up in Ireland and then moved to England. It was in England where she met her husband, Walt, while in the U.S. Air Force. They were then married in Tangier, Morocco in North Africa. After returning to the U.S., they settled in Philadelphia.

She was a homemaker who cared for her family dearly. She enjoyed working for the Abington School District for many years. Phyllis loved reading books, knitting, gardening, and hosting family gatherings.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, Gary W. Latzko and Patrick J. Latzko (Connie), and was preceded in death by one son, Mark J. Latzko. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gloria, her grandchildren, Christina (Jeremy), David, and Chelsey, and great grandchildren, Mia, Jacob, Ryan, and Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Noel, Ned, Valentine, Terry, and Joan.

Relatives and friends are invited to Phyllis' Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be made to the at .

Craft-Givnish of Abington

www.craftgivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -