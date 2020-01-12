|
Phyllis Ann (Ross, Oehler) Caramanica of Doylestown, Pa. died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was 85.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and a 1956 graduate of Hofstra College, Phyllis was a longtime resident of Northport, Long Island, where she was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Northport, where Phyllis and Alex married June 8, 1974 after the loss of their first spouses.
In the 1980s, Phyllis started a business, Panda Country Primitives, sponsoring Amish crafters and featuring baskets, pottery, and other Americana furnishings, and continued this business online when she and Alex moved to Doylestown in 2001. When not working on their business, Phyllis was an avid cook and reader and loved playing board games with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alex; children, Ross and Jane Oehler of Collegeville, Pa., and John and Margaret Oehler of Coopersburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Harry, Todd and Catie of Collegeville, and Macleod of Coopersburg, Pa.; her step-daughters, Donna Beardsall of Mississippi and Wendi McDuffy of Alabama; and step- grandchildren, William, Nicole, Timothy, Miranda and Shane.
A memorial service is being planned for Northport in the Spring of 2020.
