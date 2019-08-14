|
|
Phyllis H. Kelly of Warminster passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 85.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Joseph Kelly, with whom she had shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Norman Boutcher.
Phyllis started her career as a secretary before stopping work to raise her children. She later went to work at Prudential Insurance, where she worked for 15 years. Phyllis was an avid reader and loved puzzles. She also enjoyed live music and theater.
Phyllis will be missed as a wonderful mother and grandmother and remembered by her children, Susan Iandola and her husband, David Grasso, as well as daughters, Kathleen Ecott and Eileen Kelly. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ted Iandola, Steven Miller and Danielle Miller.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, William Joseph Kelly, a daughter, Christine Ann Miller, and a grandson, David M. Ecott.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
To share online condolences, please visit the web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019