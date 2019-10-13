|
Priscilla J. (Taylor) Rosenberger, formerly of Quakertown, Pa., passed away in Frederick, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 84.
She was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 1935, the eldest child of Leonard and Gertrude (Roberts) Taylor. Growing up in Ardsley, Pa. and graduating from Abington High School in 1953, she attended, on full scholarship, Philadelphia Museum School of Art (now University of the Arts) and graduated in 1957.
On June 8, 1957, one week after graduation, she married Richard A. Rosenberger. She designed the families' house in Quakertown, which they lived in until May 2017 when she and Richard moved to Frederick Living retirement community in Frederick.
Priscilla was a loving and caring wife, mother to four children, a grandmother, great
grandmother, and sister. She was devoted to her family, channeling her creativity and joy into family life, sewing clothing and costumes for her children, cooking and baking, gardening, and nurturing her children's interests.
She loved music and art. Priscilla was a gifted artist, working in various mediums but specializing in watercolor. Her artwork was exhibited throughout the country and she won numerous awards including a first place purchase award from The Immigration and Naturalization Service for their Images of American Immigration traveling exhibition. An active member of the Lehigh Art Alliance, Doylestown Art Alliance, The American Watercolor Society, and Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, she worked for many years in her studio in The Banana Factory in Bethlehem, Pa.
A member of the West Swamp Mennonite Church, she sang in the choir, taught Bible school, and was involved in volunteer activities at the church. She assisted in the church's sponsorship of a Cambodian family immigrating to the United States and learned some of the Cambodian language.
The onset of dementia in 2013 began to curtail her activities, and as it developed she had to give up her much loved studio in the Banana Factory and limit her activities socially and at her church.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, and three children, Bryan (Lois), Susan Culbert (Doug) Culbert and Arthur (Joann). A son, Raymond, preceded her in death in 2017. She is also survived by two brothers, Warren (Paula) and Jeffrey (Lynne), and two sisters, Nancy Kee (William) and Christine Frederick (Ronald). One sister, Bonniellen Womack (Ray), and three brothers, Leonard Jr. (Robin), Herbert, and Preston, also preceded her in death, along with brother-in-law, William Kee, and sister-in-law, Robin Taylor. Priscilla has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at the West Swamp Mennonite Church, 2501 Allentown Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. The church will open at 10 a.m. for visitation, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. All are invited to a luncheon provided by the church in the fellowship room.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to West Swamp Mennonite Church, 2501 Allentown Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951; Frederick Living, 2849 Big Rd., Frederick, PA 19435; or University of the Arts, 320 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102.
